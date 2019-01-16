10 Drury Hotels

Drury Hotels, an employer of about 5,000, is 306th on Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity list. The Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system has more than 150 hotels in 25 states with brands including Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inn, Drury Plaza Hotel, Drury Suites, Pear Tree Inn by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment.