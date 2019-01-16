Fourteen hotel companies are among this year’s Best Employers for Diversity, according to Forbes magazine. The list, which recognizes organizations for their commitment to diversity and outstanding workplace culture, ranks the top 500 employers in the United States, including leading travel and leisure companies.
1Marriott International
Forbes ranked Marriott International 27th on its list of Best Employers for Diversity. Marriott has ranked in other Forbes’ lists, including 124th among the best employers for women. With about 177,000 employees, the company has also made Forbes’ lists for Innovative Companies (21) and America’s Best Employers (216).
2Hyatt Hotels
The next travel and leisure company on Forbes’ list of best employers for diversity is Hyatt Hotels at 69th. With 45,000 employees, Hyatt has also ranked on Forbes‘ lists of Top Regarded Companies 2018 (146) and Best Employers for New Grads 2018 (165).
3Intercontinental Hotels Group
Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) also ranked among Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity, coming in at number 106. With 375,000 employees, IHG has ranked on other Forbes lists, including Best Employers for Women (284) and America’s Best Employers (391).
4Choctaw Casinos & Resorts
Choctaw Casinos & Resorts ranked 124th on Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity list in 2019. The employer of 6,000 has also been named among America’s Best Employers (94).
5Choice Hotels International
Forbes ranked Choice Hotels International as the 130th best employer for diversity in 2019. With 1,987 employees, Choice has also ranked among America’s Best Midsize Employers (444).
6Aspen Skiing Company
Aspen Skiing Company—which operates ski resorts Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass—is 154th on Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity list. The company also ranked 8th on Forbes‘ Best Employers for New Grads and 109th on America’s Best Midsize Employers.
7Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is ranked 162 on Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity list. The employer of 8,265 has also been named among America’s Best Employers (223).
8Hilton
Hilton made this year’s list for Best Employers for Diversity, coming in at number 179. The employer of 163,000 has also been named to Forbes’ top 100 employers for women in the United States (90) and America’s Best Employers (138).
9MGM Resorts
MGM Resorts is also on 2019’s Best Employers for Diversity list at number 263. With 68,000 employees, MGM Resorts has also come in 199th among the Best Employers for Women, 76th among America’s Best Employers, and 49th among World’s Best Employers.
10Drury Hotels
Drury Hotels, an employer of about 5,000, is 306th on Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity list. The Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system has more than 150 hotels in 25 states with brands including Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inn, Drury Plaza Hotel, Drury Suites, Pear Tree Inn by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment.
11Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is 311th on Forbes‘ Best Employers for Diversity list. With 14,346 employees, the company has also ranked 147th on Forbes‘ America’s Best Employers list.
12Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts is 366th among the Best Employers for Diversity in 2019. With about 25,200 employers, Wynn Resorts has also ranked among the top 300 best employers for women (139), America’s Best Employers (365), and World’s Best Employers (395).
13Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations is 431 among 2019’s Best Employers for Diversity. The vacation ownership and exchange company, which spun off from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last year, has 28,200 employees.
14Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts is 460th among the Best Employers for Diversity. The Colorado-based management company employs 14,544 and has also been named among America’s Best Employers (493).