This Week’s Comings and Goings

Pacifica Hotels has promoted Adam Marquis to president. In this new role, he will oversee investment operations and development projects for the company. During his career at Pacifica Hotels, Marquis has served both as vice president and executive vice president, and his responsibilities have included brand relations, acquisitions, and strategic repositioning.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Rebel Hospitality principal Anthony Klok has been named 2019 Board Chairman of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. Beyond his wealth of industry knowledge, Klok and his partners at Rebel Hospitality manage a Best Western Plus property in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood.

Julie Shiflett has been named executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer of RLH Corporation, where she will plan, analyze, and report on all financial areas for the company. Additionally, Gene Hagberg is now director of global sales and will lead leisure business following the retirement of Chuck Carter.

MMGY Global is promoting Katie Briscoe to president and Craig Compagnone to chief operating officer. Briscoe has 10 years of experience for MMGY Global, and as president, she will lead strategic growth and communications services. Compagnone has 14 years of experience for the company, and he will grow support services as chief operating officer.

Salvatore Takoushian is president and chief financial officer of Urban Commons, a real estate investment and development firm. His responsibilities include running company operations and facilitating financial partnerships. Before this position, he was managing director in the real estate and lodging investment banking division of Jefferies Group LLC.

Choice Hotels International has named Jason Simpson vice president of engineering. In this role, he will focus on leading corporate operations, franchise services, and global sales. Simpson has leadership experience from other companies like GoDaddy, Inc., including most recently leading the engineering team at a startup company in Phoenix, Ariz.

Brian Sandoval, former Nevada Governor, is now president of global gaming development for MGM Resorts. While his main responsibilities include managing global expansion efforts for the company, he will also focus on growing MGM Resorts into the sports gaming market and state public policy efforts around sports betting.

William Santos has been promoted to food and beverage director for the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif. He will manage culinary outlets and operations for the hotel, including the sales and structure. Santos will also be responsible for the property’s seven restaurants.

Kimpton Goodland in Goleta, Calif., has named Barry Dorsey to develop business strategies and guest relations as general manager. Dorsey has more than 25 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving in the same position for Hotel Milo in Santa Barbara, Calif., and he also held executive positions at hotels including the Loews Coronado Bay Resort.

Arthur Keith is general manager of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions’ Pocono Mountains resort. Keith will lead the management team and operations of the property.

320 Guest Ranch, located in Big Sky, Mon., welcomes Amber Brask to lead the property as general manager. Brask worked in hotels throughout her college years, where she learned operations, food and beverage, and marketing.

Simon Rodrigues has been named director of sales and marketing for Cape Cod’s Chatham Bars Inn hotel, where he will drive market share and sales. Rodrigues previously led revenue management for Chatham Bars Inn when he was director of sales, and before the hotel, he worked as director of corporate and entertainment group sales for Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

Steve Griffin has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Dow Hotel Company. He was previously senior vice president of finance. Randall King has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer from senior vice president of company operations, focusing on driving performance and partner relations.

Virgin Hotels has named Owen Deignan director of food and beverage operations and Denise Walker vice president of information technology. In addition, the company has promoted Blake Smith to vice president of entertainment and brand partnerships from executive director of entertainment.

Greystone Hotels has welcomed two general managers to direct operations and customer service responsibilities at 3 of its hotels. Michaela Winn is general manager of the King George Hotel, and Brian Barden is area general manager of the Inn at Union Square and Hotel Griffon. All three hotels are located in San Francisco, Calif.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has named three executives to run the newly modernized Waikiki Beachcomber: Ike Cockett, general manager, will oversee operational aspects of the hotel; Edwin Torres, assistant general manager, will work with Cockett; and Shouma Moniz, director of sales and marketing, will develop revenue strategies.