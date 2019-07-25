This Week’s Comings and Goings

Daniel Q. Donovan has been hired as a sales analyst for Mumford Company in the firm’s Newport News, Va., office. Donovan will be assisting in the development of property marketing, valuation analysis, market research, and other corporate activities.

The Hospitality Management Corporation in Dallas recently named Joe Luck the regional vice president of business development. A veteran of 20 years in the hospitality industry, Luck will focus on prospective owners for third party management and development opportunities.

Kyla Knudson and Helena Dechant have been appointed as sales executives by Teneo Hospitality Group in Washington, D.C. Both Knudson and Dechant bring luxury sales experience and business relationships to their new positions. Knudson currently serves on the ASAE Meetings & Expo Council. Decant has held sales leadership positions with Starwood and Hilton.

Hostmark Hospitality Group announced that Patti A. Sedlacek has been named vice president of revenue management. In her new role, Sedlacek will work closely with the company’s hotel general managers and sales teams to improve business planning and pricing.

Chyrssaldo Thomas is the new general manager of OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger. Thomas will lead all operational aspects of the property, including sales, host engagement, customer service, and financial performance. An employee of Outrigger since 2017, Thomas previously served as resort manager at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, and brings more than six years of experience in hospitality.

Sorrel River Ranch Resort & Spa named Keith Hill as the new general manager and David Corke as national sales manager. In his new role, Hill will oversee guest services and manage all facets of the ranch, from operational duties to the farm and garden development. Corke brings 15 years of industry knowledge and will work with the travel agency market and group and incentive travel planners to bring in new guests.

The Tides Inn of Virginia announced the appointment of Stuart Barwise as general manager. Barwise will oversee property operations, resort programming, and the continued professional development of the resort’s team members.

Summer Shoemaker is now general manager of La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. Previously, Shoemaker was director of operations in L’Auberge Del Mar, where she strategically managed the team and day-to-day business of the hotel.

As general manager of the h Club in Los Angeles, Nash Tennant now manages dining, co-working, entertainment, and lounge destinations in addition to hotel bedrooms. He has also worked at Spring Place in Beverly Hills as director of operations.

Iris Junge has been promoted to general manager for The Kimpton Hotel Allegro in Chicago. Junge has more than 20 years of hospitality experience and has been employed at Kimpton for the past seven years.

Double Take has appointed Paul Gregory as its new executive chef. In his new role, Gregory leads the kitchen at Double Take and oversees the culinary program for Hotel Palomar Los Angeles. Gregory brings over 20 years of experience in hotel food and beverage operations, most recently as executive chef at The Westin South Coast Plaza Hotel in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Carté Hotel has announced Henri Birmel as general manager, Chans Rock as director of food and beverage, and MarQuies Willis as director of sales and marketing. All three will play pivotal roles in the opening of the new 246-room boutique hotel, set to open its doors in San Diego’s vibrant Little Italy neighborhood.

Jon Craven has been named general manager of AC Hotel in Downtown Houston. In his new role, Craven will oversee hotel operations. Before AC, Craven was the Houston area general manager for Holiday Inn.

HALL Arts Hotel, which is set to open this year in the Dallas Arts District, has announced the appointment of Eric Dreyer as executive chef and Bhuvanesh Khanna as food and beverage general manager. Dreyer has 20 years of culinary experience and most recently served as the executive chef of Promised Land in California. Within his 19 years of culinary experience, Khanna has assisted with the opening of over 12 Starwood and Hyatt hotels and was recently director of food and beverage at Bobby Hotel in Nashville.

Harper McClure is the new executive chef for The Pembroke. During his career, McClure worked in leadership positions at many hotel restaurants, including Le Diplomate in New York City.

Mauna Kea Resort of Big Island properties Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort announced the appointment of Todd Oldham as director of food and beverage. Oldham will oversee all food and beverage operations at the eight bars and restaurants across both Big Island properties.

