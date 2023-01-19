This Week’s Comings & Goings

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a division of The Marcus Corporation, announced John Wise has been appointed to vice president of food and beverage. Wise will play a role in elevating the company’s restaurant, bar, and group catering programs.

Accor announced Kamal Rhazali has been appointed as secretary general and general counsel of its Luxury & Lifestyle division. In his new role, Rhazali will assist in setting up the Luxury & Lifestyle division and defining its consistent implementation.

Palladium Hotel Group appointed Gloria Juste as corporate senior director of social responsibility. She will foster the promotion, in addition to measures already underway, of new large-scale projects.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has appointed Managing Director Andrew Dickey to lead hotel investment and sales efforts across the Southeast, Caribbean, and Central American markets; he has 17 years of experience at JLL.

Advertisement

Driftwood Capital announced Jay Cooper has joined the firm as managing director of development and construction. In this role, Cooper will oversee all of Driftwood Capital’s ground-up hospitality developments and hotel renovations.

Gregg Harper has been promoted by CoralTree Hospitality to the role of managing director of The Woodlands Hotels, including The Woodlands Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton; The Westin at The Woodlands; and Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing.

Mr. C Beverly Hills welcomed Director of Sales and Marketing Tina Canderle. With over 18 years of hospitality experience, Canderle will build upon hotel management, anticipatory services, guest relations, and revenue at the property.

Mauna Kea Resort announced the appointment of Diana Su as director of marketing and public relations for the entire Mauna Kea Resort portfolio, which includes Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and Mauna Kea Residences.

Kelly Card-Schulte has been appointed the new executive director of sales and marketing for Chateau Elan Winery & Resort. In this role, Card-Schulte will oversee revenue management and short- and long-term marketing strategies for the resort.

Sage Lodge announced the selection of William Conroy as executive chef. Conroy will oversee culinary operations of banquets, events, and onsite restaurants, including The Grill at Sage Lodge and The Fireside Room.

Jackie Dacanay has been named director of culture and belonging for Fairmont San Francisco. The role will focus on connecting with employees and understanding the employees’ individual purposes to best structure the work environment.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport announced the appointment of Pamela Maes to the position of spa director at Breve Spa. Meas is responsible for menu development, recruitment, revenue and expense management, and more.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the promotions of Emily Engelman as restaurant general manager for Epicurean Hotel and Joanna Drissi as food and beverage general manager for the Residence Inn Tampa Wesley Chapel.

Royal Sonesta New Orleans has named several leadership positions: Sofia Vásquez joins the property as director of sales and marketing, Erika Jensen has been hired as senior sales manager, and Pauline Da Costa has been promoted to sales manager.

The AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown recruited its leadership team: Ben Walters is general manager, Christine Moore is director of sales, and Edelmira Delgado is director of food and beverage.

Opening Winter 2023, AC Hotel Dayton has announced its leadership team. Ian Legros has been appointed general manager and is joined by Aletha Dillinger as area director of sales and marketing, leading the team as it opens.

Royal Sonesta Washington DC Capitol Hill announced a new leadership team: Catherine Carter is director of sales and marketing, Diana Sanchez is director of human resources, and Rick Wilkerson is area director of engineering.

Standard Textile Co. announced Alex Heiman will assume the role of president, succeeding his father, Gary Heiman. Gary Heiman will continue in a leadership role at Standard Textiles and chairman and CEO.