Keeping Costs Down While Chasing the Latest Design Trends

In an industry where what’s popular is constantly changing, hotels can easily go overboard when it comes to design trends. However, for a hotelier or hotel designer, an overzealous approach to trends can be a trap. According to Lesley Hughes-Wyman, principal of MatchLine Design Group, “If the entire design is trendy, it will immediately look outdated.”

To curate a welcoming property, it’s imperative that hoteliers find a balance between neutral and stylish designs. Perhaps the best way to do this is creating a design scheme that allows for flexibility in the details. “Large architectural structures are nearly impossible to regularly change on a budget, so hotels can have fun with furniture like accent chairs, art pieces, and accessories,” says Hughes-Wyman. A new paint color is another inexpensive option that can make a significant impact on a space.

While branded hotels are usually required to renovate every five to seven years, tasteful accents in already existing rooms are the most cost-friendly way to stay current. Hughes-Wyman says, “You’re not changing out a full ceiling treatment or custom ballroom lights; it’s just simple details.”

Although the architecture is difficult to change, hotels can add to existing infrastructure to keep their properties unique. Mixed metals continue to be a popular trend, and many properties are adding mixed-metal accents to their ceilings and walls.

Hughes-Wyman says that many hotels are combining warm copper or bronze tones with cool silvers to create aesthetics that guests will often not have in their homes. “Travelers come to hotels looking for a unique travel experience, and that extends to the design of the property and the guestrooms.”

Photo: Lesley Hughes-Wyman (courtesy of VEKphoto)