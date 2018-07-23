Home / Explainer / Building a Better Toolkit
Building a Better Toolkit

Posted by: Daniel A. Johnson in Explainer July 23, 2018

While every hotel has different needs, here are some essentials that are useful in a toolkit across properties, segments, and locations.

  • Decibel meter (guestroom noise should max out at 55 dba).
  •  650 lumen or brighter LED  Flashlight. A headlamp option for hands-free work is also a good idea.
  •  Non-contact voltage tester for cables, cords, circuit breakers, lighting fixtures, switches, and outlets.
  •  Multi-directional rotational ratchet.
  •  Mechanic gloves for hot  surfaces and sharp edges.
  • Eye protection.
  • Utility knife.
  • Blunt and needle nose pliers.
  •  All-in-one screwdriver, as well as a hex/Allen wrench kit.
  • Zip strips and cable ties.
  •  18-volt or higher cordless drill/driver.
  • Caulk gun and caulk.
  •  Furniture pen for quick  touch-ups.
  • Mirror de-silvering strips.
  •  Door jambs for entry and  bathroom doors.
  •  Mirror/picture frame mounting kit. Nothing attached to the walls should move.
  •  Assorted batteries for remotes, door locks, etc.
  •  Guestroom door self-closing hinge.
  •  An assortment of energy-efficient light bulbs consistent with the lighting in other guestrooms. Motion sensors in closets and storage rooms are best.
  • Hinge lubricant.

