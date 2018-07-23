Building a Better Toolkit

While every hotel has different needs, here are some essentials that are useful in a toolkit across properties, segments, and locations.
- Decibel meter (guestroom noise should max out at 55 dba).
- 650 lumen or brighter LED Flashlight. A headlamp option for hands-free work is also a good idea.
- Non-contact voltage tester for cables, cords, circuit breakers, lighting fixtures, switches, and outlets.
- Multi-directional rotational ratchet.
- Mechanic gloves for hot surfaces and sharp edges.
- Eye protection.
- Utility knife.
- Blunt and needle nose pliers.
- All-in-one screwdriver, as well as a hex/Allen wrench kit.
- Zip strips and cable ties.
- 18-volt or higher cordless drill/driver.
- Caulk gun and caulk.
- Furniture pen for quick touch-ups.
- Mirror de-silvering strips.
- Door jambs for entry and bathroom doors.
- Mirror/picture frame mounting kit. Nothing attached to the walls should move.
- Assorted batteries for remotes, door locks, etc.
- Guestroom door self-closing hinge.
- An assortment of energy-efficient light bulbs consistent with the lighting in other guestrooms. Motion sensors in closets and storage rooms are best.
- Hinge lubricant.