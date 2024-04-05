Knowland: St. Louis Leads Meetings and Events Growth for March

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that the St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois market led the top 25 markets in March for meetings and events growth with 24.3 percent year-over-year growth. Las Vegas came in second with 20.9 percent growth. National associations and education groups led in four of the five top markets. This data is sourced from Knowland’s sales intelligence platform and designed to help hoteliers protect and grow their revenue base.

Overall year-over-year event volume growth for the industry was down 8.1 percent. The average space used for meetings in the Top 25 markets was 3,526 square feet, while secondary markets were slightly less at 3,181 square feet. Average attendees were 124 in the Top 25, while secondary markets averaged 119 attendees.