Cvent Passkey to Integrate With Maestro’s PMS Solution

TYSONS, Virginia—Cvent and Maestro PMS announced an integration between Cvent’s room block management system, Cvent Passkey, and Maestro’s leading all-in-one property management system solution. The integration combines Cvent’s room block management tools with Maestro’s solutions that hotel operators leverage to manage more operations. Together, these technologies give hoteliers with real-time room block data to make accurate inventory and pricing decisions while driving engagement with planners and attendees via direct room booking and upgrade options.

For hoteliers, the integration addresses challenges by automating time-consuming tasks, such as room list management, and maximizing pickup and RevPAR from group guests. In addition, given Cvent Passkey’s built-in security functionality, hotels, event professionals, and attendees who leverage the integration can know their information is shared and managed in a secure environment.

For event planners, the Maestro PMS and Cvent integration interface offers a self-serve planner portal enabling them to take control of their rooming lists and drive pickup. Attendees also benefit from direct access to room upgrades or additional amenities to further enhance and customize their stay.

The integration has attracted hotels and resorts across the United States, and initial results show its impact on streamlining the group booking process, enhancing data security, boosting hotel revenue, and optimizing the event management experience.

“This integration illustrates our continued dedication to supporting hoteliers, event organizers, and attendees by broadening our platform functionality and leveraging the systems they are already familiar with,” said Janine Alsalam, Cvent vice president of sales. “We’ve spent decades supporting the entire meetings and events ecosystem with our technology, so we understand the critical value of creating exceptional guest experiences while driving results. By combining Cvent Passkey’s offerings with Maestro’s robust PMS, hoteliers benefit from deeper group insights, while elevating the planner and attendee experience with the direct booking options they need to personalize their stay.”

Maestro President Warren Dehan said, “We’re extremely proud to add Cvent Passkey—an industry-leading room block management system—to the list of third-party solutions currently supported by Maestro PMS. The integration is helping our hotel customers gain a competitive edge, and together, we’re setting a new industry standard for the group bookings process.”