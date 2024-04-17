Wyndham Business Program Manages Company Travel

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Designed for businesses of all types and sizes, the Wyndham Business program manages companies’ travel needs with the all-new Wyndham Rewards Business, a B2B extension of Wyndham’s rewards program. Enrolled companies can earn points on qualified business stays while taking advantage of existing and new benefits including room discounts, direct billing, hands-on account support, and more.

“Managing a business is complicated enough—managing employee travel shouldn’t be. Whether you’re a small startup or an established, household name, Wyndham Business makes it easy to access the tools you need so you can get back to what matters most—your business,” said Angie Gadwood, SVP, global sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham’s investment in its business platform is designed to drive more direct business to its franchisees and comes amid growth trends for both traditional and non-traditional business travel. According to GBTA, two-thirds of travel buyers are anticipating higher spend in 2024, while in the United States, historic infrastructure spend of ~$1.5 trillion is driving a multi-year travel boom that’s expected to deliver a $3.3 billion revenue opportunity for Wyndham franchisees over the next decade.

Wyndham Rewards Business offers perks for businesses of all sizes and kinds. Employers can gift Wyndham Rewards Gold membership to up to three employees annually while earning one point per dollar on all qualifying spend—with no limit on the amount of points they can earn. Company-earned points are in addition to points earned by business travelers through normal membership and can be used to offset upcoming travel costs.

Complementing Wyndham Rewards Business is the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, which when combined with the program, allows small businesses to grow their point earning capabilities.