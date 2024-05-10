Knowland: Nashville Leads Meetings and Events Volume in April

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that Nashville saw an uptick in meetings and events in April, growing 38.0 percent year-over-year (YOY). Las Vegas continued a steady climb with 22.8 percent YOY growth. This data is sourced from Knowland’s sales intelligence platform.
Overall meeting volume growth was flat for the industry at a 1.3 percent increase YOY. The average space used for meetings in the Top 25 markets was 3,768 square feet, and secondary markets were at 3,684 square feet. Average attendees also grew slightly to 133 in the Top 25, while secondary markets averaged 127 attendees.
- Top five markets by YOY growth in event volume: Nashville was a favorite meeting spot in April, ranking highest growth in the Top 25 U.S. markets with an average space use of 3,885 square feet for 131 average attendees. National associations were the key driver with events such as the Association of Physical Plant Administrators.
- Nashville, Tennessee (up 38.0 percent): National association, technology, healthcare, financial/banking, and charity/nonprofit/social services.
- Las Vegas, Nevada (up 22.8 percent): Technology, national association, wedding, healthcare, and training/education.
- New York, New York (up 20.2 percent): Education, financial/banking, healthcare, technology, and travel.
- Seattle, Washington (up 15.2 percent): National association, charity/nonprofit/social services, technology, education, and consulting.
- Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida (up 11.1 percent): Wedding, national association, healthcare, financial, and manufacturing.
- Top five secondary markets by YOY growth in event volume: Louisville, Kentucky, saw an uptick of 188 percent in event bookings, with charity/nonprofit as the leading industry driver. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were:
- Louisville, Kentucky (188.0 percent): Charity/nonprofit/social services
- Maui Island, Hawaii (87.1 percent): Insurance
- Greensboro-Winston Salem, North Carolina (79.7 percent): Training/education
- Michigan South (78.5 percent): Charity/nonprofit/social services
- Florida Keys, Florida (72.8 percent): Arts/performing arts