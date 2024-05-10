Knowland: Nashville Leads Meetings and Events Volume in April

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that Nashville saw an uptick in meetings and events in April, growing 38.0 percent year-over-year (YOY). Las Vegas continued a steady climb with 22.8 percent YOY growth. This data is sourced from Knowland’s sales intelligence platform.

Overall meeting volume growth was flat for the industry at a 1.3 percent increase YOY. The average space used for meetings in the Top 25 markets was 3,768 square feet, and secondary markets were at 3,684 square feet. Average attendees also grew slightly to 133 in the Top 25, while secondary markets averaged 127 attendees.