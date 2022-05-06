OXNARD, Calif. — Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort nestled between Malibu and Santa Barbara in Oxnard, California, will debut this fall following a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The Spanish Hacienda-style resort will be reimagined as part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their independent and unique character. The 250-all-suite beachfront resort, formerly the Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach Resort, will be newly named Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach and is now accepting reservations for stays starting October 1, 2022.

“Our hotel’s transformation embraces comfort, ignites senses, and harmonizes with nature, offering a welcoming oasis of unexpected experiences,” said Ben Ly, general manager, Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Zachari Dunes truly reflects SoCal effortless sophistication with Spanish-inspired architecture, sugary dunes, and the glow of the California sun.”

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach is a short, picturesque drive up the scenic California Gold Coast from Los Angeles. Inspired by the essence of the ocean and the natural beauty that surrounds it, the reimagined resort will feature spacious accommodations, exhilarating adventures, and divine culinary delights, perfect for an effortless California getaway.

From poolside breakfast to beachside brews, elevated culinary experiences will be on the menu at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton. Inspired by the bounty of the Oxnard Plain and its pristine coastal waters, Ox & Ocean offers refined cuisine and unique craft cocktails in true So-Cal fashion. For those on the go, Sugar Beats, a converted Airstream trailer, offers locally roasted coffee and on-the-go offerings to start the day, and locally crafted beers and canned cocktails each afternoon to accompany fresh-caught seafood and Cali-inspired handhelds.

For those seeking adventure and fun, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to fully indulge in everything that Zachari Dunes and Mandalay Beach have to offer. Henry’s Sundries and Gear Rental, a one-stop-shop, has been designed with comfort in mind so guests can leave their beach gear at home. From bicycles and boogie boards, to GoPros, longboards, Hoverboards, gaming systems, and more, Henry’s allows guests to pack light, borrow equipment and enjoy all experiences the resort has to offer.

Offering more than 23,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Zachari Dunes can accommodate 15 to 400 attendees, with indoor spaces for team meetings, corporate retreats, or large conferences as well as oceanfront spaces such as the resort’s 3,000-square-foot Playa Vista Lawn for weddings, beachside bashes, networking gatherings, and more.