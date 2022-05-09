Signia by Hilton San Jose Opens Following Conversion

SAN JOSE, California—Hilton announced the opening and conversion of Signia by Hilton San Jose, representing Signia by Hilton’s first hotel in California. The hotel is the second in the brand portfolio following Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek’s debut in 2021. Owned by Eagle Canyon Capital, the 805-room hotel offers a location to stay and connect with cultural and business leaders. The redesigned hotel features a lobby and bar and is undergoing a modernization of its Main Tower, which is set for completion in early 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Signia by Hilton to San Jose, a city that is synonymous with innovation. The hotel’s debut strengthens the city’s positioning as a leading destination for some of the most prominent meetings and social events,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “Regarded as the center of tech-ingenuity, San Jose offers the perfect location to expand Hilton’s California presence, which is an integral part of our robust strategy in our largest growing market within the United States.”

Reflecting the spirit of Silicon Valley, Signia by Hilton San Jose is located within walking distance of the San Jose Convention Center and is situated on Plaza de César Chávez Park. The property is located near some of the city’s cultural venues, including the San Jose Museum of Art, Tech Museum of Innovation, San Jose State University, and Opera San Jose, as well as sports and entertainment venues like SAP Center and Levi’s Stadium.

Advertisement

“The debut of Signia by Hilton San Jose marks a significant milestone for the expansion of this dynamic brand and this hotel offers an elevated experience with exceptional full-service amenities to serve all types of travelers,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “The property encapsulates the inventive spirit of Silicon Valley and this innovative new brand, from its world-class design and inspiring meetings and events offerings to imaginative culinary programming and premium wellness offerings. Signia by Hilton San Jose serves as the ideal destination to bring together sophisticated business, leisure, and group travelers from around the globe.”

“We are excited to open our doors and introduce the San Jose community to a new era for this landmark property which will serve as a cultural anchor within our city,” said Sam Hirbod, president and chief executive officer, Eagle Canyon Capital. “Signia by Hilton San Jose will offer a place to see and be seen and we are delighted to welcome back some of the city’s most influential tastemakers and once again, become a hub for both locals and guests in the heart of downtown.”

Design

The Rockwell Group redesigned the lobby, which unfolds under a series of archways and chandeliers where guests can find places to work, lounge, and socialize around a marble bar with a light installation composed of crystal glass and metal rods. Appearing like a jewel, the light installation contrasts and complements the architecture of warm wood paneling, stone, and neutral tones throughout. The space is designed to reflect the time of day, lively in the morning and offering an environment to unwind with dishes and cocktails at night.

Accommodations

Signia by Hilton San Jose’s 13-story South Tower has 226 rooms and 32 suites with a guestroom choice of mountain views or views of downtown San Jose. Ranging from 450 square feet to 1,200 square feet, guestrooms offer a sleep experience with furnishings and 300 thread count sheets. Guestrooms have Molton Brown bathroom amenities, a Nespresso machine, and a sitting area with a work desk and windows.

Debuting in early 2023, HBA/Hirsch Bedner Associates is leading a transformation of the hotel’s 20-story Main Tower with 498 rooms and 43 suites. The modernization includes a bathroom remodel that will feature vanities and showers with residential-style fixtures as well as a separate makeup vanity. Guests will also be able to work out from their room with select room types featuring Peloton bikes.

Culinary Experiences

Both guests and locals can go to Signia by Hilton San Jose’s multiple food and beverage outlets centered around California cuisine and wellness including:

AJI Bar and Robata: Guests can experience a dining experience with robata, a Japanese grilling technique featured in Nikkei cuisine. Combining Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavors, guests can sample snacks and shareable bites, including Hamachi Tiradito with aji and coconut or a Softshell Crab Bao with avocado crema.

Fountain Restaurant: Fountain Restaurant offers an American breakfast with French influence featuring California produce. In addition to an assortment of patisserie-inspired baked goods, menu items include a Norwegian Benedict with smoked salmon and hollandaise, a vegan-friendly Bircher Muesli with pink lady apples, and coconut yogurt.

The Pool Bar: Arriving late spring, the outlet will have vegetable-forward and vegan-friendly dishes, a drink program, and live music poolside. For cocktails, guests can opt for specialty drinks, a selection of low to no-ABV cocktails, or house-made smoothies.

Market 170: Coming soon, a grab-and-go market will offer a pitstop to grab a bite or cup of Illy Coffee before heading out for the day.

The Grill on the Alley: Guests can have indoor or outdoor dining in a steakhouse featuring seafood and specialty dishes to steaks and chops, prepared in eight different styles.

Wellness Offerings

Guests keeping up with their wellness routine can experience an array of offerings. Opening later this spring, the hotel’s outdoor pool overlooks the mountains, and the fitness center features a separate studio space with group class offerings and Technogym equipment along with Peloton bikes. There are three biking/running trails within four miles of the hotel, which range from nine to 15 miles in length and follow rivers. Guests can also opt for a stroll among the water fountains and flora and fauna in Plaza de César Chávez Park.

Events

Signia by Hilton San Jose solidifies Silicon Valley’s position as a meetings destination and offers a venue for social gatherings. The hotel has over 65,000 square feet of event space, including the largest ballroom in Silicon Valley—the Imperial Ballroom—for hosting receptions and weddings to conferences for over 3,000 attendees. With smart design paired with technology, groups can choose from 22 spaces with pre-function.

With the ability to house groups of all sizes, Signia by Hilton San Jose can also accommodate culinary offerings for all types of gatherings and meeting breaks. For planners opting for an outdoor function, the hotel can create events with the neighboring Paseo de San Antonio and the Circle of Palms Plaza, which can accommodate up to 500 guests. Planners will also be able to use the pool as an option.

Signia by Hilton San Jose joins the brand portfolio including Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek (opened in July 2021) and Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, expected to open in early 2024. Signia by Hilton San Jose is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands.