Wyndham Rewards, a program that spans 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally, has been named the best hotel loyalty program in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row. In addition, the Wyndham Rewards Visa Card has been named the best travel and hotel co-branded credit card.

“In a crowded loyalty landscape, it’s thrilling to know that our program and credit card were ranked number one by those who matter most: our members,” said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president of worldwide loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

This year’s ranking comes on the heels of Wyndham Rewards introducing new features this past spring, including free nights at thousands of hotels starting at 7,500 points, new places to stay with the addition of more than 900 La Quinta by Wyndham hotels, and more ways to earn and redeem through relationships with DoorDash, Viator, Marathon gas, and others.

“When we evolved Wyndham Rewards, it was in direct response to feedback from our members and the benefits and features they told us they value most,” Hamlisch added. “This latest honor is a testament to the significance of that work and the continued importance of celebrating and serving the everyday traveler.”

A panel of travel industry experts, including editors from USA Today and 10best.com, initially sourced 20 nominations, and the top-10 list was chosen by USA Today readers after daily voting over a period of four weeks. The 2019 Best Hotel Loyalty Program list includes Choice Privileges, I Prefer Hotel Rewards, Hilton Honors, Stash Rewards, Sonesta Travel Pass, Radisson Rewards, Best Western Rewards, IHG Rewards Club, and Marriott Bonvoy.