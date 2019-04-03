PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Rewards today announced the addition of new program benefits for its more than 70 million enrolled members around the globe—including the introduction of special perks designed exclusively for active and retired U.S. and Canadian military members and their spouses—all while officially welcoming more than 900 La Quinta hotels to the program’s portfolio.

Starting today, Wyndham Rewards members can begin taking advantage of the following.

A Faster Way to Free Nights

With the introduction of three redemptions tiers, free nights (“go free”) now start at 7,500 points per bedroom per night (half their previous redemption cost) at nearly 3,000 hotels while points + cash award nights (“go fast”) now start at 1,500 points per bedroom per night, plus some cash.

Additional Places to Stay

Through the addition of the La Quinta brand, Wyndham Rewards members now have more than 900 additional hotels where they can earn and redeem Wyndham Rewards points, including hotels in destinations like Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, and Toronto.

New Benefits for Military Members

U.S. and Canadian military members (active, reserve, veteran, or retired status) and their spouses will now receive a complimentary upgrade to Gold level membership along with 1,000 bonus points on their first qualifying night. These benefits are in addition to existing discounts of 12 percent or more off the Best Available Rate at participating Wyndham Rewards hotels. Wyndham Rewards membership is not required to take advantage of the discount.

“We’re incredibly excited about what these enhancements mean for our members, as they’re a direct response to what they told us they value most,” said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president of worldwide loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “As champions of the everyday traveler, our goal is to deliver a simple, generous program that offers rich, meaningful rewards alongside one of the largest, most diverse redemption portfolios in the world.”

New Partners

In addition to the above benefits, starting today, members can take advantage of new and expanded partners to earn and redeem points outside of hotel stays. They can earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when shopping online through the Wyndham Rewards website with select retailers—including brands like Target, Apple, and Home Depot—and redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, air travel, car rentals, and more.

Members can also earn points at Marathon-branded gas stations on fuel and select in-store purchases, including 2 points per gallon of gas with MakeItCount, Marathon’s fuel rewards program, and save $0.05 on every gallon. The can also redeem points for fuel discount rewards starting at 3,000 points.

Coming Soon

In the next few weeks, the following will also be available to members:

Tours and Experiences—Members will be able to earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when booking tours and experiences online through the Wyndham Rewards website with Viator and redeem points for tours and experiences starting at around 1,500 points.

Food Delivery—Members will be able to earn 250 points with every DoorDash order placed through the Wyndham Rewards website. New DoorDash customers can earn 2,000 bonus points on their first order.

