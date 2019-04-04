Virginia’s Lansdowne Resort and Spa Rejoins Benchmark Portfolio

The Woodlands (Houston)—Virginia’s Lansdowne Resort and Spa is once again part of the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio. The property is located in Leesburg—30 miles from Washington, D.C., and 15 minutes from Dulles International Airport—in Virginia’s wine and equestrian country. Lansdowne Resort and Spa joins two sister Virginia properties, including the historic Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center in the Blue Ridge Mountains and The Inn at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, as part of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Virginia with the return of this celebrated resort,” said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas. “Its impressive facilities, recreational options, and location in one of America’s most scenic and historically rich areas, will offer the kind of experiential and unique travel, meeting, and event opportunities that Benchmark is known to provide in each of our locations.”

Set on 476 acres along the banks of the Potomac River, Lansdowne Resort and Spa was originally opened by Benchmark in 1991. The property then and now combines traditional Virginia Hospitality with contemporary amenities to create a singular and authentic Virginia experience. Lansdowne has 296 newly renovated guestrooms including 14 suites, four restaurant and bar concepts, 55,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 45 holes of golf, water sports, tennis, and the 12,000 sq. ft. Spa Minérale.

Through collaboration with the World Health Science Organization, Lansdowne Resort and Spa will, in the coming year, develop and present wellness programs based on a blend of Eastern and Western health principles and practices called the Harmony Model. As the Harmony Model evolves, Lansdowne Resort will add components including a major Harmony-themed botanical garden and wellness programs within the spa, golf courses, and cuisine.