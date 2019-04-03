Best Western Hotels & Resorts Partners with Givex

Givex, a cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operation from end-to-end, has announced its partnership with Best Western Hotels & Resorts, a global hospitality company with over 4,500 hotels and resorts in nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide. Best Western will use the Givex gift card platform to issue and redeem Best Western Travel Cards globally. As part of the partnership, Givex will provide 24/7 support and fulfillment for all Best Western locations.

“Best Western has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years as the company continues on its path of transformation and modernization,” said Dorothy Dowling, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “As our global footprint expanded, our need for a scalable gift card solution became evident. Givex is a leader in the space and provides the secure features, product control and enhanced reporting and operational capabilities we need, while also delivering a significant benefit to our customers and partners.”

“To be able to partner with a global powerhouse like Best Western speaks volumes about our ability to provide scalable technology solutions that make operations easier for our partners, no matter their industry,” said Don Gray, CEO at Givex. “We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Best Western to ensure a seamless gift card experience for their operators and their guests.”

Now with the capability to issue cards in multiple currencies that are redeemable at all hotels worldwide, Best Western plans to leverage the Givex gift card platform in its future national promotions.