PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Connect is now available across North America. Wyndham Connect was first announced at the company’s 2023 Global Conference as Wyndham’s guest engagement platform powered by Canary Technologies.

Designed to enhance the guest experience through a series of mobile-centric tools, Wyndham Connect leverages an AI-driven large language model, allowing owners to cater to travelers and their evolving needs. Today, nearly 2,000 hotels in North America have started using Wyndham Connect.

Whether it’s leveraging AI to respond to 80 percent of common guest messages like directions to the airport shuttle or helping guests plan for a late departure, Wyndham Connect enhances the guest experience while giving staff time back to focus on other areas of day-to-day operations. Wyndham Connect:

Allows staff to use AI-generated messaging to help respond to guests via text message before, during, and after their stay.

Speeds up the check-in process for both guests and front desk agents, helping to verify guest information in advance and protect hotels from chargebacks.

From early check-in, late check-out, and upgrades, hotels can generate incremental revenue while making each stay personal.

Provides a contactless check-out experience for guests while helping alert front desk agents and housekeeping staff when guestrooms are available.

Encourages guests to complete surveys via text message following their stay, helping hotels improve the chances of receiving positive online reviews while addressing guest concerns.

Allows guests to leave housekeeping tips in an age when carrying cash is less common.

The rollout of Wyndham’s guest engagement platform is part of the company’s broader approach to technology. Over the last six years, Wyndham has invested nearly $325 million in delivering sales, marketing, and digital innovations.

From implementing AI to advance how Wyndham engages with guests to enabling team members to tackle day-to-day tasks like transcribing meeting notes during virtual meetings, Wyndham has taken an approach to drive efficiency, productivity, and experiences for team members, owners, and guests. Some ways Wyndham has done this include: