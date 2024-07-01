CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has acquired the me and all hotels brand from Lindner Hotels AG (Lindner) to unlock growth in new European markets and build on Hyatt’s momentum in the region. This move builds on the collaboration that Hyatt and Lindner entered into in 2022, which increased Hyatt’s brand footprint in Germany and Europe, with the subsequent integration of most Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels into the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Following the transaction, me and all hotels, which is currently a nested brand within Hyatt’s JdV by Hyatt brand, will become a standalone brand within Hyatt’s global lifestyle portfolio, which has quintupled in rooms between 2017 and the end of 2023.

Since launching in 2016 as Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ urban lifestyle sister brand, the me and all hotels portfolio has grown to six hotels and 1,000+ rooms in central city locations across Germany, which are currently included in Hyatt’s inventory. The brand has a pipeline that combines conversions and new builds in key destinations including Berlin (slated to open in 2024), Hamburg, Leipzig, and Stuttgart (all expected to open in 2026). Hyatt’s pipeline includes 1,000 me and all hotel rooms, with additional development deals in various stages of negotiation for destinations outside of Germany. The me and all hotels brand combines guest satisfaction with a conversion-friendly development model in the upscale lifestyle space, positioning it for scale and accelerated expansion across Europe and beyond.

“The Lindner team has built an incredible brand with me and all hotels, and we believe the brand has great potential for expansion across Europe and other global markets,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, senior vice president, development, EAME, Hyatt. “Our collaboration with Lindner was a significant step forward for our distribution in the EAME region, expanding our brand footprint and offering many new locations to our 46 million World of Hyatt members. We look forward to driving further growth for Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio with me and all hotels—together with Lindner as well as other development partners and franchisees, across Europe and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our successful collaboration and shift into high-growth gear for me and all hotels, backed by Hyatt’s global distribution engine,” said Arno Schwalie, CEO Lindner. “The combination of the successful work we have done to launch and position the brand in Germany, its vibrant pipeline, and the potential for growth as part of Hyatt makes us confident that what has become a beloved lifestyle brand in Germany will soon shine on the global stage.”

The transaction closed on June 28, 2024.