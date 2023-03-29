PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced a new multi-season partnership with Minor League Baseball. The deal makes Wyndham the Official Hotel Partner of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) with its loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, becoming MiLB’s Official Hotel Loyalty Partner.

Wyndham chose Minor League Baseball as the program’s newest partner based on MiLB’s growing popularity, accessibility, and synergies between its guests, particularly its rewards members, and MiLB’s fan base,

“Minor League Baseball has been grooming and celebrating the sport’s next generation of stars for decades, all while entertaining fans and helping families make memories that last a lifetime,” said Dana Rosenberg, senior vice president of marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Our partnership brings guests and members closer to something we already know they love, and in doing so, makes it easier than ever for them to unlock new value and experiences with Wyndham and Wyndham Rewards.”

Through Wyndham’s relationship with Minor League Baseball, Wyndham Rewards members will be able to redeem points for access to what MiLB has to offer, including tickets to Minor League games, experiences such as throwing a first pitch, behind-the-scenes ballpark tours, batting practice field access, and more.

Advertisement

“Baseball fans love traveling to see the many ballparks around the country and watching their favorite teams play,” said Uzma Rawn, senior vice president, global partnerships, Major League Baseball. “When you consider our Minor League Baseball stadiums around the country, on average nearly 20 by Wyndham branded hotels are within a 25-mile radius. It’s a partnership that truly fits like a glove.”

The partnership includes a series of touchpoints designed to raise the visibility of the program among fans while simplifying travel to and from their Minor League games. These include a presence at over 8,000 scheduled Minor League games in the form of branded stadium features, sponsorship of Minor League Baseball’s Official Ballpark Guides, a social and digital media presence, and Wyndham booking links on MiLB.com as well as all 120 Minor League Baseball Club sites. The deal also carries additional benefits for Wyndham franchisees. Notably, MiLB League travel will now include stays at Wyndham hotels. Franchisees will have access to team logos, allowing for cross-marketing opportunities between hotels and their local Minor League team.

Added Rosenberg, “This is an incredibly rich and detailed partnership, one that brings immense value not just for Wyndham Rewards, but Wyndham’s thousands of hotel franchisees who are the heart of everything we do.”