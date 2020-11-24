Wyndham Grand Adds ‘Connection Concierge’ as Part of Holiday Package

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—As families coast-to-coast re-think and forgo their traditional holiday gatherings, Wyndham Grand is inviting travelers to get away while helping them stay close—albeit virtually—to their loved ones around the globe. Now through the end of the year, Wyndham Rewards members can book a “Roam for the Holidays” package at select Wyndham Grand hotels and resorts in the United States. Each package offers guests a 10 percent discount or more on stays plus access to special limited-time amenities, including a new on-property Connection Concierge: a digital guru who can help tech-troubled guests stay connected, via their own devices, to family and friends.

“The holidays are meant to be time for us to reconnect and enjoy the company of our loved ones,” said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “While this year looks different from years past, the hope is that through technology, we can all still be together while staying apart. It’s why we created our Connection Concierge. It’s one less worry, allowing guests to fully escape while taking comfort in knowing that their closest friends and family are there with them, just a click or tap away.”

Through Wyndham Grand’s Connection Concierge, guests can receive assistance setting up or troubleshooting video calls to family and friends during their stay through popular applications like FaceTime, Skype, and Zoom. Upon check-in, guests will be notified of the Connection Concierge’s services and availability and will be able to place a request for support, should they need it, during their stay. In addition to help with video calls, the Connection Concierge can also recommend the perfect spots on-property from where to call family and friends, combining scenic backdrops with a great WiFi connection.

Wyndham’s Connection Concierge is available for a limited time and is reserved exclusively for guests who book a Roam for the Holidays package. The service is being complemented by other special on-property amenities, which vary by hotel. For example, at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar in Rio Grande in Puerto Rico, guests who book the package also receive a private, one-hour tasting of Coquito, a traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage, while the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson, Ariz., offers champagne and holiday hors d’oeuvres.

“We know that for many, this isn’t the holiday season they had imagined, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t still be special,” Checchio added. “Whether it’s sipping beverages seaside or enjoying savory bites amid an Arizona sunset, our Wyndham Grand teams are ready to welcome guests and offer an experience they’ll never forget.”

