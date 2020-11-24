HOUSTON—Houston-based American Liberty Hospitality (ALH) is expanding its regional footprint with the rollout of the company’s second dual-branded hotel. The combined Holiday Inn Express Houston–Galleria Area and Staybridge Suites Houston–Galleria Area will offer a total of 319 rooms and will be the first new hospitality offering in the Galleria area in several years when it makes its February 2021 debut. Both brands are franchises of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

“We’ve had great success with our dual-branded hotel in Downtown Houston and believe that the concept is equally suited to the Galleria area,” said Nick Massad III, SVP of development, American Liberty Hospitality.

Steve Scott, corporate director of sales, American Liberty Hospitality, added, “It allows us to efficiently cater to a variety of guests—no matter their reason for travel or accommodation needs. We’re also optimistic about the market given the benefits of a new build, especially in today’s environment where travelers’ top priorities are cleanliness and location.”

The 14-story contemporary property—located at 2351 W. Loop South between Westheimer Road and San Felipe Street just inside the 610 Loop—is near the recently reimagined, tree-lined promenade of Post Oak Boulevard and its new rapid transit network. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options are nearby as well at top area destinations, including River Oaks District, Highland Village, and the Galleria.

The dual-branded hotel is also a mile from Memorial Park, one of the nation’s largest urban green spaces. Currently in the midst of a multimillion-dollar enhancement, the 1,500-acre park has recreation opportunities, ranging from a completely redesigned golf course to kayaking, an arboretum, and a 10-mile network of hike and bike trails.

The property will include a lobby bar with full-service food and beverage offerings, where Staybridge Suites guests are treated to a complimentary social hour Monday through Wednesday, as well as a rooftop pool deck with skyline views that is available for private events.

With the arrival of COVID during the construction process, the latest touchless technologies have also been incorporated into design and processes—everything from medical-grade air filtration to keyless check-in—buoying American Liberty Hospitality’s existing commitment to safety and cleanliness, now further enhanced with exacting protocols.

“The IHG Clean Promise has been enhanced with science-led best practices and service measures, continuing our long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures,” said Scott Austin, SVP of operations, American Liberty Hospitality. “The insight and experience we’ve gained over the last nine months from our other properties and our guests has been invaluable. We were fortunate to have additional time to refine an already wonderful product.”

Additional shared offerings at the dual-branded hotel include flexible meeting and events space, complimentary breakfast, a lobby grab-and-go retail outlet, outdoor swimming pool, guestrooms with 9 to 11-foot ceilings, free high-speed Internet access, 24-hour business center, expansive fitness center, dog run, five-story parking garage, and onsite guest laundry.

Staybridge Suites encompass 150 units of the hotel, spanning from king-bed studios to one-bedroom suites—all with fully-equipped kitchens incorporating a full-size refrigerator with icemaker, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, dishwasher, plus cutlery, glass, and kitchenware. Staybridge Suites guests also have access to complimentary storage units for longer-term stays. Holiday Inn Express makes up 169 rooms with options of king and two-queen guestrooms.

With ALH’s focus on supporting local businesses, Arch-Con Corporation served as the general contractor, and the architectural and interior design was performed by MCS Architects. Construction financing was provided by Plains Capital Bank and Artemis Real Estate Partners.

