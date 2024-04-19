The Bentley Hotel Southampton to Join JdV by Hyatt Brand

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced The Bentley Hotel Southampton has officially joined the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel, in collaboration with Bijal Hospitality, the property’s owner and operator. The hotel, which is currently in the midst of a renovation, is bookable across Hyatt reservation channels and is expected to join the JdV by Hyatt brand in mid-2024, following additional property-wide upgrades. The hotel will begin participating in World of Hyatt when it joins the JdV by Hyatt brand.

The Bentley Hotel Southampton, which will be the first Hyatt property in the Hamptons on the East End of Long Island, is placed off Sunrise Highway and under 40 miles from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), allowing travelers access to local seaside communities. Each of the property’s 40 all-suite accommodations recently underwent an enhancement and nod to the destination with pink, mauve, and neutral accents and decorative touches with a separate living area, dining space, workspaces, and a fully furnished primary guestroom.

“The Bentley Hotel Southampton now offers a vibrant hotel experience conveniently located at the entrance of the highly sought-after destination of the Hamptons,” said Keane Bell, vice president of franchise operations and owner relations, Hyatt. “Hyatt remains dedicated to strategically expanding our luxury and lifestyle brand footprint in key markets where our guests and World of Hyatt members want to be. We look forward to inviting guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment, and celebrate the joy of life in the Hamptons.”

“We eagerly anticipate celebrating several milestones alongside Hyatt as we commence this exciting new journey together,” said Ketan Patel, above property operations at Bijal Hospitality. “We’re delighted to introduce Hyatt guests to a new stay option in the Hamptons.”

The Bentley Hotel Southampton has a heated pool and games and is located near several restaurants. Guests can check out the property’s event spaces for an outdoor wedding or event. The hotel also has three outdoor areas, each over 6,000 square feet.