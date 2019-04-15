WoodSpring Suites Opens 250th Property in Portland, Oregon

ROCKVILLE, Md.—The WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham is now open. The new four-story, 122-room hotel is the brand’s milestone 250th property and first hotel in Oregon.

The WoodSpring Suites brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, is designed to meet the needs of extended-stay travelers across the country, whether it’s for several days, weeks, or even longer. The new WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham is suited for training groups, relocations, and longer-term stays for workers at Fortune 500 companies in the area, like Nike, Boeing, and Lithia Motors, as well as traveling construction crews, healthcare workers, and on-the-move people in transition. The Portland International Airport is also a 15-minute drive from the hotel.

“WoodSpring provides guests with the features and affordability they need to accommodate their longer-term stays,” said Ron Burgett, vice president, extended stay hotels development, Choice Hotels. “From at-home amenities to 24/7 laundry, vending, and fitness facilities, the WoodSpring brand focuses on doing the basics better and providing great value. The WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham is a great representation of the brand as we celebrate the milestone of surpassing 250 hotels open around the country, and we look forward to delivering another outstanding guest experience.”

Advertisement

The suite layouts include in-room kitchens equipped with a full-size refrigerator and free basic WiFi. The expanded lobby area has a coffee station and other amenities include free parking, guest laundry room, and fitness center.

The grand opening of the hotel was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with remarks from Portland Chamber Council President Jerry Hinton, Burgett, and Nationwide Hotel Management Company President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Dailey.

The WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham is owned by Brookwood Hotels, which has a portfolio of more than 100 WoodSpring hotels throughout the country, with additional projects under construction. The hotel is managed by Nationwide Hotel Management Company.

“Portland has been ranked one of the top five places for business by Forbes for four consecutive years, making The WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham a prime location for business travelers who require the unique needs of extended stay accommodations,” said Darien Wright, chief operating officer, Brookwood Hotels. “Guests can also enjoy Portland’s robust street food scene and explore all the vibrant city has to offer through performing arts, historical museums, and sporting events.”