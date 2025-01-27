Choice Hotels Shares Development Updates From 2024

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. shared another year of development updates across key brands and multiple segments in 2024.

“Choice Hotels ran through the finish line in 2024, and we’re determined to build on that strong momentum in the coming year,” said Choice Hotels International President and CEO Patrick Pacious. “Our unique revenue-intense growth strategy and unyielding focus on driving our owners’ revenue up and their costs down will continue to power the future for Choice and our hotel owners—and that future is bright.”

Extended Stay

In the extended-stay segment, Choice matched its previous annual record with a total of 61 hotel openings, highlighted by the opening of its 500th extended-stay property in October. That growth included the opening of 25 WoodSpring Suites and six Everhome Suites hotels—both records for the respective new-construction brands—as well as 16 MainStay Suites and 14 Suburban Studios properties. WoodSpring accounted for 70 percent of all new hotels under construction and 65 percent of all 2024 ground breaks in the segment, as of November.

Upscale

In the upscale segment, the company opened 27 new hotels, including 18 Ascend Hotel Collection properties, an 80 percent year-over-year increase for the brand, as well as seven Cambria Hotels and a pair of new Radisson properties. The new upscale hotels include The Quincy, Ascend Hotel Collection, in Washington, D.C.; the Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls in New York; and the Radisson Fairview Heights – St. Louis in Illinois. In its first full year since Choice’s integration of the Radisson Americas brands in 2023, the upscale Radisson brand saw a nearly 7.5 percent year-over-year increase in RevPAR.

Midscale

In midscale, the company opened 41 Quality Inn hotels in a year where the brand celebrated its 85th anniversary. Choice also drove development growth across its upper-midscale portfolio, with 26 openings for its flagship Comfort brand and six for Country Inn & Suites by Radisson. Choice continued the value proposition offered by Country Inn & Suites in 2024, driving a 19-point increase in RevPAR Index, a 20 percent increase in direct online contribution, and a 10 percent increase in revenue from the Global Sales team, year-over-year.

Conversions

Choice plants to capitalize on its conversion capability, which enables the company to move properties through its development pipeline.

“Industry projections show that hotel demand growth will continue to outpace supply growth this year and in 2026,” explained Dominic Dragisich, executive vice president for operations and chief global brand officer, Choice Hotels International. “That’s the type of environment in which our unrivaled hotel conversion capability really shines. Our ability to efficiently convert existing hotels into Choice-branded properties is a core competency that will continue to help fuel the growth of our global portfolio in 2025 and beyond.”

Additional highlights from 2024 and early 2025 include: