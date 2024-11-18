Choice Hotels Signs Two New SOAR Contracts

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced two new contracts as part of its Supporting Ownership Access and Representation (SOAR) program, which aims to help empower and support hotel ownership for underrepresented entrepreneurs. The new contracts—a WoodSpring Suites in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and a Rodeway Inn in Effingham, Illinois—are part of the 17 SOAR contracts signed year-to-date. During the first 15 years of the SOAR program, Choice averaged one contract per month and has increased that to an average of two per month in the last five years.

“Our latest SOAR contracts with veteran and Latino hotel owners in New Mexico and Illinois reflect Choice’s unwavering commitment to fostering diversity in hotel ownership and bringing new, diverse voices into the industry,” said John Lancaster, vice president of franchise development and strategic programs at Choice Hotels International. “By providing them unparalleled support and training, Choice helps them every step of the way to ensure they SOAR in their hotel ownership journey.”

Walter Barela and Brain Resendez of Peak Hospitality, a hotel acquisition and asset management firm, executed a contract to open a WoodSpring Suites in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The 82-room hotel is slated to begin construction next year and will cater to the area’s wellness-focused and adventure-seeking visitors drawn by attractions like natural hot springs and Spaceport America.

Ben Rohlfing, Amanda Rohlfing, and Bob Schultz executed a conversion contract for Rodeway Inn Effingham in Illinois. Ben Rohlfing is a former Navy Electrician’s Mate Nuclear, and Amanda Rohlfing is a former Army MP. The 49-room Rodeway Inn opened in October and aims to offer affordable lodging for visitors to Effingham’s local attractions, including Lake Sara and the Effingham Performance Center.

Advertisement

The SOAR program is part of Choice’s commitment to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in reaching their goal of making small business ownership a reality. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, Choice has awarded and offered financial support for 387 franchise agreements for veterans and underrepresented entrepreneurs under the program.