Woodside Hotel Group Rebrands The Lodge at Bodega Bay

BODEGA BAY, California—Woodside Hotel Group, a collection of independent boutique hotels throughout Northern California, announced the rebranding and renaming of Bodega Bay Lodge to The Lodge at Bodega Bay. Timed to its 50th anniversary, The Lodge at Bodega Bay was originally purchased in 1972 by the Alden family as a small motor lodge in Sonoma County, marking the creation of Woodside Hotel Group. Since, the Lodge has grown to have 83 guestrooms.

“Woodside Hotel Group started 50 years ago with my parents’ vision for an inspiring retreat on the beautiful Sonoma Coast, and since then, we have welcomed thousands of guests with our brand of warm and engaging hospitality, providing the setting for so many impactful experiences,” said Greg Alden, president and CEO, Woodside Hotel Group. “We’re thrilled to begin a new era with The Lodge at Bodega Bay and look forward to continuing to share the quintessential California coastal experience—and the same sense of wanderlust, welcome, and wonder—with returning and first-time guests alike.”

The Lodge will soon introduce the reimagined Captain’s Quarters, the property’s largest accommodation choice. The 1,200 square foot suite has a living area with its own fireplace, half-bath, two queen-sized murphy beds, and a 600 square foot sundeck. A private bedroom offers a king bed and balcony, a bathroom with a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. Additionally, 15 guestrooms and suites are currently undergoing renovation and will be completed in spring 2022. The Lodge’s Ocean Club Suites were also renovated and offer a king bed and queen sofa bed, artwork, granite fireplaces, bathrooms, private patios, and vaulted ceilings.

Located on four acres of grounds, amenities of The Lodge at Bodega Bay include an infinity-edge hot tub; heated swimming pool; sauna; spa; large fitness center; outdoor fire pits; meeting and event spaces; and Electra cruiser bikes.

“A stay at The Lodge at Bodega Bay is a taste of life in-tune with nature, inspired by the wild beauty of this romantic region,” said Andrea Murray, general manager, The Lodge at Bodega Bay. “The Lodge is a tranquil respite for those looking to unwind and press pause on the pace of everyday life, and a launching pad to explore the outdoor adventures, natural landscape, or unique culinary and wine experiences that abound the Sonoma Coast. We look forward to welcoming guests in to recharge at our coastal retreat.”

The Lodge at Bodega Bay offers two dining options with seafood, meats, produce, cheeses, and wines of Sonoma County. Drakes Sonoma Coast offers a culinary experience designed to complement the sense of place. Menus change frequently to highlight local seafood and seasonal ingredients paired with a Sonoma County wine list that is updated regularly. The recently renovated Drakes Fireside Lounge offers a more casual, relaxed dining and bar experience. With two spa treatment rooms and in-room spa services, the spa at Bodega Bay Lodge offers a menu of massages, facials, and body treatments.

Woodside Hotel Group is a multi-generational family business dedicated to hospitality around the West, stewarded by the second generation of family leaders. Among The Lodge at Bodega Bay, its current portfolio includes distinct boutique hotels throughout California, including Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa in Monterey; The Hotel Drisco in San Francisco; The Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park; Harvest Inn in St. Helena; Napa Valley Lodge in Yountville; and Lafayette Park Hotel & Spa in Lafayette.