Benchmark Pyramid Takes Over Management of Two Denver Hotels

BOSTON—Benchmark Pyramid today announced the company has taken over management of two Denver hotels: the 561-key DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver and 300-key DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Central Park. The two Denver hotels bring Pyramid’s portfolio of hotels to 245 worldwide.

“With deep experience in the market having managed multiple hotels over the years, this portfolio addition strengthens our presence in Colorado,” said Warren Fields, CEO, Benchmark Pyramid. “We are very familiar with the DoubleTree by Hilton brand and the local marketplace, advantages we will utilize to quickly improve performance. In addition to benefitting from shared best practices and economies of scale, both properties will further profit from upcoming, planned, multi-million dollar refurbishments, making them the ideal choice for business and leisure travelers to the Denver area.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver

The 561-key hotel is across the street from the United Airlines Flight Training Center. The hotel provides complimentary WiFi, concierge service, an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, business center, and 28,459 square feet of meeting space. Guests may dine at one of the hotel’s three dining experiences: Character’s Sports Bar, featuring TVs and pool tables for sports fans; Ground*ed, a grab-and-go concept with Starbucks coffee, sandwiches, salads, and charcuterie options; and Knife & Board, a full-service restaurant that focuses on Colorado cuisine and craft beers.

Advertisement

DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Central Park

Between Denver International Airport and the downtown corridor, the 300-key hotel offers an outdoor pool, fitness center, concierge service, business center, 13,741 square feet of meeting space, and complimentary WiFi. Guests may choose Amberstone Grill and its comfort fare for three meals daily or Amberstone Bar, featuring a full dinner menu, TVs, and a fireplace.