HOBOKEN, N.J. — Volan Technology, creator of AI-based workplace safety and contact tracing software, and dormakaba, which provides hotel access solutions, this week announced the integration of Volan’s micro-location positioning and emergency response technology with dormakaba’s access control systems. With one portable device, hotel and facility operators will now have the capabilities to view their entire staff’s locations to quickly respond in the case of an emergency, run precise contact tracing, roster reports on thousands of people and rooms in seconds, and automatically lock and unlock entry points, saving critical minutes during emergency responses.

Volan’s safety technology provides private and precise real-time 3D location positioning of thousands of people using the Volan Positioning System (VPS). The patent-pending AI technology and encrypted data is executed with zero dependency on smartphones, GPS, or WiFi, making it highly accurate, secure, and protective of the privacy of users. A neural mesh network with geofencing capabilities, VPS enables hotels, schools, and other large properties to immediately implement safety measures.

“As a hotelier for over 30 years, the incorporation of new technology with existing hardware and software platforms is an enormous benefit and creates much-needed efficiencies in hotel operations,” said Shannon McCallum, vice president of hospitality for Volan Technology. “To have RFID capabilities embedded into the VPS sensor provides vital solutions for staff safety and creates exciting possibilities for the future of guest security as well.”

Advertisement

“This is an important strategic partnership for dormakaba that will bring our hospitality customers added security and increased connectivity,” said David Ginn, vice president, hospitality sales North America. “This integration enables our hotel customers the opportunity to further implement and enhance contact tracing in today’s environment.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE