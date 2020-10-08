This Week’s Comings and Goings

Mark Morris has been named chief investment officer for Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC. As chief investment officer, Morris is focusing on investment opportunities and capital growth. Morris was managing director for Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality before joining Frontier.

Hotel Equities (HE) has named Ryan McRae senior vice president of business development, where he will grow the firm’s Canadian portfolio. Prior to HE, McRae was area vice president of lodging development for Marriott International. He has also served as vice president, acquisitions and development for SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts.

Andrew Flack is the first chief commercial officer for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the hotel and management division of The Marcus Company. Before joining Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Flack was vice president of marketing and eCommerce for Hilton Worldwide, where he supported Hilton’s properties in the Americas.

Advertisement

The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans is opening in 2021 and has named Mali Carow general manager. Carow has been with the Four Seasons brand for 20 years, starting her career as a server with the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago and most recently working for the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane as hotel manager.

Pradeep Raman is general manager of the Baccarat Hotel New York, where he leads the flagship hotel’s operations. Raman was most recently hotel manager for the Peninsula New York, where he supported hotel and spa operations. During his career, Raman worked in hotel operations for Viceroy Hotel Group, The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, and more.

Opening in 2021, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, a Hyatt hotel, has named Benjamin Thiele general manager. Thiele is responsible for leading property operations, guest management, and team members. Prior to the Hyatt brand, Thiele worked for Kimpton’s Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara.

Brandon Tyler has been named general manager of YOTELPAD Park City, Utah, a Benchmark hotel, planned to open in November 2020. Tyler will be working in guest services as general manager, leading operations, safety, and housekeeping. Tyler has worked for multiple Benchmark properties during his career.

Prism Hotels & Resorts has announced multiple changes to its leadership teams: Chris Charbonnet has been promoted to senior vice president of Prism Lender Services; James Samonte has been promoted to regional vice president of operations; Jansen Medeiros has been re-hired as regional vice president of operations; Shannon Kane has been hired as regional director of sales; Beth Mahony and Jeff Miller have been promoted to vice president of sales; and Marilyn Beacham has been hired as senior account manager.

Aparium Hotel Group has made new appointments to its culinary teams: Evan Sheridan has been named corporate culinary director; Douglas Rodriguez has been named executive chef for Hotel Haya in Tampa, Fla.; and Amber Lancaster has been named executive chef for The MC Hotel in Montclair, N.J.

The Plasencia Group has named Ryan McNamara to its investment advisory team as managing director. McNamara is working with the firm’s U.S. Midwest and West regions. McNamara was most recently vice president of development for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he expanded Hyatt’s domestic brands.

May Lilley has been promoted chief marketing officer of Under Canvas, a hospitality and outdoor industry marketing company. Lilley joined Under Canvas in 2018 as vice president of marketing and communications. Before Under Canvas, Lilley held multiple positions with Vail Resorts.

Steven M. Hilton is retiring from the board of directors for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, effective December 31, 2020. In addition, the board of directors has elected Hawley Hilton McAuliffe to the next board chair and Linda Hilton to the next vice chair.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE