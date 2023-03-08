TEMPE, Arizona—BWH Hotel Group partnered with Midas Hospitality for the management of its Vīb hotel in Tempe, Arizona. The Tempe hotel joined BWH Hotel Group’s global Vīb portfolio in 2022 as an example of the brand.

“We conducted a thorough search process in finding the right management company for our Vīb hotel in Tempe and we are pleased to be partnering with Midas Hospitality,” said Michael Morton, vice president of brand management, BWH Hotel Group. “This hotel appeals to today’s modern traveler with a truly unique and engaging stay experience, and we believe Midas Hospitality will play an important role in the future success of this property.”

This hotel has a modern lobby and can flex to provide an extended space with contemporary furnishings for large events and functions. Its food and beverage offerings include Arizona’s first Cousins Maine Lobster restaurant. The lobby bar provides cocktails, light dining, and espresso beverages. The hotel also has a rooftop lounge.

“We’re excited to have been selected to manage the Vīb hotel in Tempe, Arizona. With continued expansion of third-party managed hotels across the nation, Midas Hospitality is honored to welcome this upscale, vibrant hotel to its portfolio,” said Linda Eigelberger, senior vice president. “Midas Hospitality specializes in delivering premium performance in revenue, market share, guest experience, and profitability, and we look forward to continued partnerships together.”

Located adjacent to Tempe’s Valley Metro Light Rail, hotel guests will have access to local attractions in Tempe, Phoenix, and Mesa. Vīb Tempe includes Arizona’s local culture and heritage with an art installation on the adjacent walking path to bridge the community to the hotel.