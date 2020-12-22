Best Western’s Vīb Brand Breaks Ground in Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona — Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) recently announced the groundbreaking of its urban, upscale boutique brand, Vīb, in Tempe, Arizona. Vīb currently has 16 properties in the global pipeline, and Vīb Tempe will be joining locations in Springfield, Missouri; Bangkok, Thailand; and Antalya, Turkey.

Located at 511 South Farmer Avenue, the 102-room Vīb Tempe will serve as BWHR’s corporate hotel, giving the global hospitality company a larger footprint in its home state of Arizona. BWHR has been located in Arizona since 1966 with its Phoenix-based corporate office serving as the global headquarters for the organization.

“It is always a great honor to celebrate our rich heritage at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and I am particularly proud to bring one of our newest boutique offerings to our home state of Arizona,” said David Kong, president and CEO for BWHR. “The hospitality industry has been stifled as hotels across the nation struggle to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic and development comes to a halt for many hoteliers. The groundbreaking of Vīb Tempe provides a beacon of hope for the hospitality industry both in the state and across the country.”

Advertisement

“The modern, urban feel of the Vīb hotel suits Tempe’s style. Congratulations to Best Western Hotels & Resorts on taking the bold step to move ahead with this project. The fall 2021 opening date positions Best Western Hotels & Resorts well for next year’s peak tourism season. We look forward to the grand opening,” said Tempe Mayor Corey D. Woods.

Vīb Tempe will include a modern lobby that provides spaces for collaboration, work, or socializing. The versatile public space can also flex to provide an extended lobby with flexible furnishings suitable for large events and functions. This lobby design is intended to serve every guests’ need and provide both reasons to stay in and options for going out. The lobby bar serves crafted cocktails, light dining, and espresso beverages. The hotel also includes a signature rooftop lounge offering guests views of downtown Tempe.

The hotel’s location in Tempe is near Arizona State University, outdoor activities, and dining and entertainment options.

“We’re excited to bring our distinctive Vīb brand to Arizona and join the thriving Tempe community, where creativity and ingenuity are celebrated around every corner,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer for BWHR. “We have hired Phoenix-based construction company GCON to help us bring this hotel to life, and together we are confident that Vīb will be a great fit in this incredible area.”

Every Vīb hotel is a tribute to customization, highlighting local offerings such as celebrated local attractions, activities, and dining options through custom-crafted media walls designed to engage and inform the traveler. Vīb Tempe will also include an art installation on the adjacent walking path to bridge the community to the hotel.

Anticipated to open in September 2021, Vīb Tempe’s amenities will include a fitness center with interactive workouts, an outdoor pool, and a multi-functional meeting space as well as local, thoughtfully-sourced, fresh food and beverage options.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE