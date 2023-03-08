Maya Hotels Acquires Two Hampton Inn Properties in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Maya Hotels announced its acquisition of two Hampton Inn-branded hotels in the Carolinas. The two Hampton Inn hotels—Hampton Inn & Suites Charlotte-Arrowood Road, North Carolina, and Hampton Inn Columbia Northeast-Fort Jackson, South Carolina—have a total of 210 guestrooms. This transaction marks Maya Hotels’ second and third acquisitions over the last six months. The company also acquired the Avid Hotel Fort Mill, South Carolina, in the second half of 2022. The hotels will be renovated and managed by Maya Hotels.

“We are excited to acquire these two top-branded assets at a discount to replacement cost,” said Krishna Deva, vice president of Maya Hotels. “Charlotte and Columbia have historically been top markets for us, and we are thrilled to grow our presence in these two cities with such a strong brand affiliation.”

The acquired hotels complement Maya Hotels’ existing footprint and will increase the current operating synergies the company has across North and South Carolina.

“These two hotels are long-term staples within their communities, with great proximity to major attractions, corporate offices, and government business,” said Parimal Thakor, vice president of Maya Hotels. “We are thrilled to significantly upgrade both of these assets with multi-million-dollar capital improvement plans, which will position these hotels to become leading performers in their respective markets.”

The 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites Charlotte-Arrowood is located off Interstate 77 in the Arrowood submarket, with local employers nearby. The property is five miles from Carowinds Amusement Park and six miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The 110-room Hampton Inn Columbia Northeast-Fort Jackson is off two interstates: Interstate 77 and Interstate 20. This property is located four miles away from Fort Jackson. The hotel is also near the University of South Carolina and downtown Columbia.

“We are so happy to continue growing our relationships with the Charlotte and Columbia communities, as well as with Hilton. We are also thankful to each of our investors and banking partners,” remarked JD Deva, CEO of Maya Hotels. “The success of this transaction is a testament to our track record in the hospitality industry and our ability to adapt quickly in a rapidly changing lending environment. We look forward to bringing out the full potential of each of these properties with our hands-on management approach and the completion of major renovations at each property.”

The addition of the two Hampton Inns brings the total number of hotels in Maya Hotels’ portfolio to 10, including four Hilton properties.

Each hotel offers an outdoor pool, a 24/7 marketplace with snacks and beverages, WiFi, breakfast, a fitness center, meeting spaces, and a 24/7 business center. The guestrooms and suites have microwaves and refrigerators.