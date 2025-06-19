LG Electronics Releases Pro:Centric+ Hotel TV Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—LG Electronics debuted Pro:Centric+, the next generation of its Pro:Centric hotel TV platform that turns in-room displays into business tools. Shown at HITEC 2025, Pro:Centric+ enables integration of third-party services and simplifies installation and management to require less technical expertise.

“With Pro:Centric+, the TV becomes more than a piece of glass. It shifts the conversation from in-room TVs as guest amenities to essential business infrastructure,” said Jake Benner, senior director of hospitality, LG Electronics North America. “This platform helps hotels reduce operating costs, increase safety, and unlock new revenue streams through the addition of easy-to-install and manage third-party services, while simplifying deployment and support.”

Unlike supervisory apps that sit atop traditional platforms, Pro:Centric+ allows for multiple third-party services to run natively within the system. Once vetted by LG, services can operate independently but harmoniously, opening possibilities for operational efficiency, guest engagement, and cost savings.

Examples of services that can be integrated onto the Pro:Centric+ platform include energy management where the Pro:Centric device is aware of the guestroom status and manages the temperature based on the status to improve energy savings; client-side advertising insertion where the service inserts advertising into the linear content for monetization; casting services like Google Cast or AirPlay; location services where the Pro:Centric devices are location-aware and can aide in asset tracking like luggage and service carts; and WiFi monitoring where the Pro:Centric devices continuously monitor the guest network within each room to proactively identify problems.

At HITEC 2025, LG demonstrated integrations with Anacove and TraknProtect to showcase the platform’s versatility. Anacove brings AI-enabled smart thermostats, toilet leak detectors, asset tracking, and staff safety alert tags, monitored through a single interface that ties into the hotel’s property management system. TraknProtect enhances employee safety with wearable buttons that allow staff working alone to send alerts when needed.

“Anacove’s AI-enabled energy and operations management solutions can reduce energy waste and costs while improving the safety and operational efficiencies of a hotel’s operations,” said Benner. “And TraknProtect’s safety buttons provide a new level of safety for hotel employees who are working alone. Both demonstrate how the Pro:Centric+ platform can be leveraged to benefit hoteliers. We expect many more third-party service providers to take advantage of the Pro:Centric+ platform’s capabilities.”

The new Pro:Centric+ Web Management Interface eliminates remote-control-based configuration. Instead, hotel staff can use smartphones or tablets to wirelessly provision devices, enter setup details, and perform maintenance, often without stepping inside the hotel room.

“We’re committed to being a long-term business solutions partner to hoteliers,” said Benner. “Pro:Centric+ makes in-room TVs smarter, more connected, and easier to install and manage, and our monetization programs aim to help make hotels and brands more profitable through the creation of new revenue streams.”