Uniguest Promotes Matt Goche to CEO

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Uniguest announced today leadership changes including the promotion of Matt Goche to CEO from his role as chief operating officer, taking over responsibility from Jeff Hiscox following a six-year tenure.

Hiscox will move into the chairman role on Uniguest’s board of directors and act as an advisor to the Uniguest executive team, while Goche takes responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company and driving revenue growth.

On his departure, Hiscox commented, “This is the right time to make this change both for me personally and the company. I feel the executive leadership team is well-positioned to take the company forward.”

Hiscox added, “With setting up our operations to support our organic growth, supporting the commercial teams to drive top-line revenue, and with bringing on new companies through his tireless efforts on acquisitions and integration, Matt has been instrumental in growing Uniguest and I’ve no doubt he will continue to be successful in his new role.”

“Under Jeff’s outstanding leadership and guidance, our global business is strong and well-positioned. He hands over the reins at an exciting time for the business, and I am thrilled to be leading the team forward as we enter the next phase of growth at Uniguest,” Goche said. “2023 and beyond are going to be important years for our industry and for our business, and I am proud and motivated to lead an amazing group of people at Uniguest.”

Supporting Goche in his new role, Mike Rethage joins the Uniguest executive team, promoted to chief operations officer from his role as executive vice president of Uniguest’s Senior Living division. Heading up the R&D teams, Jeff Stonebrook is also promoted to the Uniguest executive team as chief technology officer from his previous role as executive vice president of software engineering.