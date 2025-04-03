DALLAS, Texas—Unifocus announced Inventory, a new module designed to help hotels track reusable items, oversee supplies for preventive maintenance, and gain clear insight into material costs. Built for single properties and multi-location brands, Inventory helps hoteliers streamline their operations.

“Many hotels lose time and money looking for items or rushing to restock supplies,” said Karie Kelly, chief product officer, Unifocus. “Spending time locating items, or not having amenities on hand when needed, negatively impacts the guest experience. Inventory is a new tool to help hoteliers track and manage hospitality-specific features, like checking cribs or rollaway beds in and out, so every guest request can be fulfilled quickly and efficiently. It also logs materials used in maintenance, so you know what’s on hand and what needs ordering in advance.”

Inventory centralizes daily operations by offering:

Check-In/Check-Out Tracking: Keep tabs on items like rollaway beds, cribs, or event equipment, ensuring they’re ready when requested.

Keep tabs on items like rollaway beds, cribs, or event equipment, ensuring they’re ready when requested. Preventive Maintenance Support: Ties needed supplies, such as replacement parts, to upcoming maintenance tasks, so staff can plan ahead and prevent downtime.

Ties needed supplies, such as replacement parts, to upcoming maintenance tasks, so staff can plan ahead and prevent downtime. Consolidated Cost View: Tracks both labor and materials in one place, seeing where budgets stand before making purchasing decisions.

Tracks both labor and materials in one place, seeing where budgets stand before making purchasing decisions. Multi-Property Visibility: For brands with several locations, managers can see what’s in stock at each property and share resources as needed.

Using the tool, housekeeping departments know how many cribs are on hand, engineering teams see which parts they need for upcoming work orders, and event managers can reserve equipment for upcoming meetings or conferences.