NEW YORK—UJA Federation will host its annual Hospitality Division reception following the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis. The reception will honor Mit Shah, CEO of Noble Investment Group, in recognition of his professional and philanthropic achievements. The event will raise vital funds to support UJA-Federation of New York’s efforts to help those in crisis throughout the world.

“We are so pleased to honor Mit this year,” said Jonathan Tisch, executive chairman of Loews Hotels and UJA’s Hospitality Division chair. “His leadership and history of giving back to the industry and his community make him the perfect honoree.”

“UJA Federation continues to have an immeasurable impact on humanity,” said Mit Shah. “As the eldest child of immigrant parents in search of the American Dream, I am honored to be recognized by my friend, Jon, and the incredible stewards of UJA Federation who inspire us to lead lives that matter and to help support those in need.”

The UJA Hospitality Division committee members are Bruce Blum, Liberty Hotel Advisors, LLC; Richard Born, BD Hotels; Jonathan Falik, JF Capital Advisors; Mark Gerstein, McKinsey & Company; Mark Gordon, Intrinsic Hotel Capital; Michael Lefkowitz, Triumph Hotels; Michele Mahl; Gary Mendell, HEI Hotels & Resorts; David A. Pepper, Choice Hotels International, Inc.; Stacy Silver, Silver Hospitality Group LLC; and Evan Weiss, LW Hospitality Advisors.