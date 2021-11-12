UJA-Federation of New York Honors Hospitality Leaders

UJA-Federation of New York honored Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company; Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association; and Chip Rogers, president and CEO of American Hotel & Lodging Association at its Hospitality Division Annual Event on November 9, 2021, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co. and chair of UJA’s Hospitality Division, presented the honorees with their awards in recognition of their professional and philanthropic achievements. Funds raised at this year’s event will help UJA-Federation get New Yorkers who have experienced hardship and trauma due to the COVID-19 pandemic get back on their feet.

Advertisement