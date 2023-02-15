HEI Hotels & Resorts announced it has assumed management of the 270-room Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. The Hyatt Regency, owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, is located near Logan International Airport. Situated along the Boston Harbor waterfront, the hotel overlooks the harbor. In addition to proximity to Logan Airport, the hotel has access to downtown Boston and the Seaport District via water taxis and major highways.

“Expanding HEI’s footprint in major metropolitan areas, like Boston, is especially rewarding as we continue to align our objectives with our ownership groups to maximize the operating performance and value of high-quality assets, such as the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor,” said HEI Hotels & Resorts CEO and Managing Partner Anthony Rutledge. “HEI’s management platform and repositioning skills will help to further establish the hotel as one of Boston’s premier lodging experiences.”

The hotel provides over 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 5,000-square foot ballroom and a 4,500-square foot tented outdoor events venue for corporate meetings, conventions, and social events. The hotel’s food and beverage facilities include a three-meal restaurant, lobby lounge, a grab-and-go, and an outdoor patio for social events and small group meetings.