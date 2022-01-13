STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Reflects Seasonal Levels

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Reflecting post-holiday seasonal performance levels, overall U.S. hotel performance fell from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through January 8, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 2-8, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 45.4 percent (down 14.9 percent)

ADR: $119.92 (down 4.8 percent)

RevPAR: $54.47 (down 19.0 percent)

Occupancy fell week-over-week because of a slowdown in leisure demand and a continued absence of business travel due to New Year holidays falling on a weekend. While ADR also dropped from an all-time high the previous week, the metric came in at roughly 95 percent of the 2019 comparable.

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Dallas came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 6.6 percent to 55.1 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 52.9 percent to 36.8 percent). The steep decline was due to the market hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship during the corresponding week in 2019.

Miami registered the largest ADR increase (up 26.1 percent to $269.73).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 87.0 percent to $52.23) and Atlanta (down 45.0 percent to $47.80).