HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results across three key performance metrics during November 2019, according to data from STR. In a year-over-year comparison with November 2018, occupancy increased 0.3 percent to 61.8 percent, average daily rate (ADR) increased 1 percent to $125.55, and revenue per available room (RevPAR): increased 1.3 percent to $77.62.

“A sign of the times, this was the first month since July with increases across the three KPIs,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Each of the performance metrics reached a record absolute level for a November, but overall performance growth was well below the long-term average. We’re projecting RevPAR increases of less than 1 percent for both 2019 and 2020—those will be the worst year-over-year comparisons in the metric since the recession. Regardless, any growth is still a positive.”

Overall, 15 of the Top 25 Markets recorded a RevPAR increase in November 2019. San Francisco/San Mateo, California, registered the largest jump in RevPAR (up 21.5 percent to $203.61), due to the only double-digit lift in ADR (up 14.2 percent to $259.80) and the highest rise in occupancy (up 6.3 percent to 78.4 percent). Anaheim/Santa Ana, California, posted the second-largest increases in ADR (up 7.5 percent to $159.41) and RevPAR (up 10.5 percent to $119.51).

Boston saw the steepest decline in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 10.5 percent to 69.4 percent), ADR (down 7 percent to $183.53), and RevPAR (down 16.8 percent to $127.33). New York reported the second-largest drop in ADR (down 6.1 percent to $267.94), which resulted in the second-steepest decrease in RevPAR (down 7.2 percent to $232.85).

