ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Hospitality management company Charlestowne Hotels has announced the opening of Hotel Simone in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The hotel is the first independent property to be built from the ground up on the island in decades. The addition of Hotel Simone increases the company’s portfolio of managed properties and is its third property in Georgia.

“Boutique hotel management is one of our specialties,” said Gavin Phillip, vice president of operations. “Charlestowne Hotels developed a distinct brand positioning for this hotel that marries the best of St. Simons with unique property attributes. We wanted Hotel Simone to exude its own ‘personality’— positioning it as a destination in its own right on St. Simons Island.”

An adult-only, luxury property steps from the beach, Hotel Simone has an array of amenities such as a rooftop dip pool, fitness center, and complimentary services, including beach valet and daily breakfast. For each of the hotel’s 24 coastal-inspired suites, Hotel Simone partnered with St. Simons’ own interiors showroom, Dutchman’s Designs, to curate custom designs and furnishings.

“I created each suite to feel like it belongs to the guest,” said Stephanie Bramble, owner/designer of Dutchman’s Designs. “Hotel Simone’s suites are not typical hotel rooms with that more traditional, neutral, and commercial feel. For Hotel Simone, we wanted each suite to envelop guests in an environment that felt more like a home than a hotel room, providing a relaxing place to start and end the day.”

The local partnership between the hotel and the showroom not only creates an environment for relaxing, but also an enhanced guest experience. In fact, guests can bring a piece of Hotel Simone home with them: all Dutchman’s Designs’ furniture pieces in the hotel can also be purchased.

Charlestowne Hotels will oversee full-service management operations of the property. Dedicated revenue managers will apply a comprehensive operating system for the hotel that maximizes revenue potential; and the marketing team will expand the hotel’s reach to travelers, positioning the property as a premier destination in the Golden Isles.

