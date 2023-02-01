LANCASTER, California—Twenty Four Seven Hotels announced that it assumed operations of the 94-suite SpringHill Suites in Lancaster, California, on behalf of ownership, Ramji, LLC.

“The addition of the SpringHill Suites Lancaster Palmdale caps off a fantastic 2022 for Twenty Four Seven Hotels, onboarding three, new properties in Q4 and bringing our total portfolio of managed hotels to twenty-five,” said David Wani, CEO, Twenty Four Seven Hotels. “Our pipeline remains full, and we look forward to riding this rising tide into 2023 and beyond.”

Located just north of Los Angeles at 1811 West Avenue J-12 in the Antelope Valley, the SpringHill Suites is near businesses such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin, as well as Edwards Air Force Base and Mojave Air & Space Port. All suites provide separate living and sleeping areas. The property has complimentary WiFi, work desks, in-suite pantries, and televisions. Hotel amenities include a daily breakfast buffet, outdoor pool, hot tub, 24/7 fitness center, and meeting space able to accommodate up to 10 people.