YORK, Pennsylvania—The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, recently announced the reopening of the 100-year-old hotel, marking the 100th Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a lifestyle hotel brand within Hilton’s portfolio.

“Today marks the celebration of Tapestry Collection’s 100th hotel opening with The Yorktowne Hotel, an incredible milestone for Hilton’s lifestyle category. The category has grown impressively to more than 250 diverse and locally inspired hotels across five brands, with more than 250 in the pipeline,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “More and more people are looking for bespoke experiences in their travels, and this milestone reflects the importance Hilton places on continuously evolving to address the needs of today’s guests.”

Located in Downtown York near Harrisburg, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Lancaster, this property has 123 guestrooms with 27 long-term stay suites and more than 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space to host events from corporate functions to weddings.

The hotel has a redesign of the building’s interior with amenities and technology including the Stewart Companies Room for private dining, the WellSpan Ballroom, and The Graham Rooftop Lounge. Improvements continued with the fitness center with Peloton and The Davidson Lobby Bar and dining room.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to join efforts with the YCIDA, YCEA, and Hilton to bring The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, back to the city of York,” said Ken Kochenour, founder and CEO, GF Hotels & Resorts and a York College alumnus.

“With its unique history and modern, yet classic design, the impressively restored Yorktowne Hotel tells the story of York’s neighborhood and is bringing the community together,” said Jenna Hackett, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “As we celebrate Tapestry Collection’s 100th opening, The Yorktowne Hotel is an incredible example of this collection and the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of individual hotels.”