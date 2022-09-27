Twenty Four Seven Hotels Adds Four Hotels to West Coast Portfolio

NEWPORT BEACH, California—Twenty Four Seven Hotels announced the addition of four California hotels to its West Coast portfolio. The hotels include the 128-room Hyatt House Sacramento/Midtown, the 112-room Hyatt Place Newark/Silicon Valley, the 90-room Hampton Inn & Suites Marina, and the 119-room Holiday Inn Express Chino Hills. The company is currently providing pre-opening services for the soon-to-open hotels, which expect to be fully operational by December 2022.

“We continue to expand our management footprint throughout California, with these four additions bringing our total Golden State portfolio to twenty,” said David Wani, CEO, Twenty Four Seven Hotels. “By focusing exclusively on the West Coast, our area operational expertise is unparalleled. This also allows for the ability to more readily share best practices and enact economies of scale.”

Twenty Four Seven Hotels is an approved operator for hospitality brands like Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice. The company is California-focused, granting it market and labor environment understanding.

“Twenty Four Seven Hotels provides a full suite of services, starting at the earliest phases of the pre-construction process to create advantages over companies acquiring or assuming operations at a later stage,” Wani added. “We pride ourselves on having the size to remain well-resourced and effective while staying nimble and responsive to our owners’ needs. Our tailored methods allow for a quicker ramp-up period and greater market share.”

Hyatt House Sacramento/Midtown

Located in the Sutter District near Capital Mall, Crocker Art Museum, and the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Hyatt House Sacramento/Midtown is a remodel of the Eastern Star Hall building. The three-story, Romanesque Revival-style building has Moorish and Byzantine architectural elements from 1928. Hotel amenities include free WiFi, a 24/7 fitness center, business services, and 700 square feet of meeting space. The hotel also provides H Mart, which is a 24-hour, grab-and-go sundry shop. The hotel is owned by Hume Development.

“Twenty Four Seven Hotels provides a seamless pre-opening experience that is invaluable to our partnership,” said Roger Hume, president, Hume Development. “The level of brand knowledge and hotel expertise is unparalleled in the industry.”

Hyatt Place Newark/Silicon Valley

The five-story Hyatt Place Newark/Silicon Valley is near Mission Peak Regional Preserve, Central Park, and Levi’s Stadium. The hotel has a daily breakfast, free WiFi, a 24/7 fitness center, an indoor pool, a business center, and 2,000 square feet of meeting space.

Hampton Inn & Suites Marina

Less than a mile from Marina State Beach, the Exdev-owned hotel is a five-minute drive from the Monterey Peninsula Recreational Trail within Fort Ord Dunes State Park and 11 miles away is the John Steinbeck Monument and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The hotel has an indoor heated pool, a 24-hour fitness center, at business center, and 1,280 square feet of meeting space.

Holiday Inn Express Chino Hills

The four-story Holiday Inn Express Chino Hills is close to Big League Dreams, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Chino Airport, and Ontario International Airport. The Holiday Inn Express has WiFi, buffet breakfast, an outdoor pool, a 24/7 fitness center, and 449 square feet of meeting space.

“This marks our second and third hotels with Twenty Four Seven Hotels, and we look forward to future endeavors,” said Phyllis Shih, managing director, Exdev. “They provide a consistency of performance and proactive nature in providing new solutions, initiatives, and ideas. Furthermore, their size allows them to provide direct access to senior leadership, which is a benefit in our industry.”