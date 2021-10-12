NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Summer 2021 in the United States was driven by leisure travel, with 71 percent of U.S. travelers visiting new destinations. The demand is predicted to travel into the fall; Tripadvisor released its seasonal Fall Travel Index, which revealed trends in the most popular destinations for the fall.

Fifty-four percent of U.S. travelers report planning a trip between September 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021. The number is down 13 percent from summer 2021 demand but up 4 percent from spring 2021 and 10 percent higher than global demand indicators. Sixty-three percent of U.S. travelers are planning to take more than one trip this fall, with long weekend trips—between two and five days—being most common.

Destinations

Throughout the pandemic, travelers preferred outdoor and nature destinations, avoiding crowded tourist spots. Now, the focus is gradually shifting back towards cities. In fact, big cities make up many of the top 10 destinations U.S. travelers are visiting this fall. Half of the most popular fall getaways still involve sunbathing:

Las Vegas, Nevada

New York City, New York

Orlando, Florida

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Ocean City, Maryland

Honolulu, Hawaii

Nashville, Tennessee

Chicago, Illinois

Miami Beach, Florida

Virginia Beach, Virginia

While 84 percent of U.S. travelers are staying within the country for their fall trips, 16 percent are venturing internationally. The most popular international destinations for U.S. travelers this fall are still relatively close to home: Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, and Playa del Carmen, Mexico, respectively.

“Although most of us aren’t quite ready to vacation across the world, those who are traveling this fall are more willing to splurge,” said Val Anthony, lead research analyst at Tripadvisor. “The average price for trips booked by Americans this fall is $776, compared to $588 globally, meaning Americans are spending significantly more on travel than the rest of the world. This could be a result of more family trips: ‘Family hotels’ are the most popular hotel style, while pools and ‘family rooms’ are among the most popular hotel amenities being searched on Tripadvisor in the United States right now.”

Activities

The most popular experience types (bookable tours, tickets, and activities) this fall are historical tours, sightseeing cruises, cultural tours, and ghost and vampire tours. Sixty percent of U.S. travelers plan to book a tour or activity for their fall trip, rising to 80 percent for Millennials.

The top 10 most booked experiences this fall include:

History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour—Salem, Massachusetts

Nashville to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Bus Tour with Whiskey Tastings—Nashville, Tennessee

Tour of North Shore (70 percent) and Sightseeing (30 percent)—Honolulu, Hawaii

General Jackson Showboat Lunch or Dinner Cruise—Nashville, Tennessee

Ultimate Circle Island Adventure with Waimea Waterfall—Honolulu, Hawaii

The Salem Night Tour—Salem, Massachusetts

Premium Narrated Bus Tour of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park—Bar Harbor, Maine

Asheville Historic Downtown Guided Electric Bike Tour with Scenic Views—Asheville, North Carolina

Salt Lake City Guided Bus Tour—Salt Lake City, Utah

Scenic Tour of Bryce Canyon—Bryce, Utah

The trending destinations for experiences this fall (places with the highest volume of experiences booked) are Nashville, Tennessee; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Salem, Massachusetts, respectively. Additionally, the most popular fall hotel check-in date in the United States is October 31, 2021.

Additional findings from the Fall Travel Index include: