Tripadvisor’s 2021 Summer Travel Index Predicts a Travel Comeback

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts — With summer right around the corner, it’s not just the weather that’s heating up. Tripadvisor’s 2021 Summer Travel Index reveals that — with every passing day — travel is making a big comeback. Nearly half of Americans (43 percent) in a recent Tripadvisor survey believe travel activity will rebound within three months. With Americans no longer settling for staycations and local trips, it appears true vacation getaways are coming back.

According to first-party traffic to Tripadvisor, over two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) are planning to travel this summer (June 1 through August 31), which is a 17 percent increase from those who traveled this spring (March 1 through May 31). Millennials are the most excited to travel, with the vast majority (72 percent) of the generation planning trips. Although many still plan to drive to their destination (43 percent), 19 percent plan to fly, up 4 percent from this spring.

Americans are done with quiet staycations and staying at home; they’re excited to get out. Compared to the first week of January, hotel searches are up 65 percent, searches for experiences (attractions and tours) increased by 78 percent, and restaurant searches are up 53 percent.

Of those planning to travel, 74 percent of Americans will take a domestic trip and 13 percent will travel internationally. Americans ready for longer rest and relaxation, with 29 percent taking a weeklong trip and 28 percent vacationing for 10 days.

The most popular travel weeks begin June 21 and June 28, timed around Independence Day. Over half (53 percent) of Americans plan to spend more on trips this year versus last summer, rising to 66 percent for Millennials. Globally, Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to shell out 9 percent more than the average traveler around the world.

Clean hotels, free cancelations, and hotels with restaurants are the most important amenities to travelers. Beach destinations will continue to shine this summer, with travelers most interested in Florida and Mexico. Their choice of where to stay reiterates that desire: The most popular accommodation types for 2021 summer trips are all-inclusive and beach resorts.

The most popular destinations for American travelers this summer include:

Cancun, Mexico Orlando, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Key West, Florida Miami Beach, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Playa del Carmen, Mexico Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Tulum, Mexico Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Globally, nearly half (48 percent) of travelers are planning summer trips, with more than a third (38 percent) staying domestic and less than one in ten (9 percent) venturing internationally. Luxurious destinations like Bora Bora and Dubai top the list of most searched international destinations this April, while Greece and Iceland gained the most momentum in the last several months.