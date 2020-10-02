Travel CEOs Call for COVID-19 Relief Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.—On Thursday, the CEOs of 17 of the largest U.S. travel companies, including those of several leading hotel brands, joined the U.S. Travel Association in issuing a statement asking leaders in Washington to advance a subsequent round of legislative relief from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move follows a letter submitted to Congressional leaders on Wednesday from the newly formed coalition of more than 200 public and private sector groups across the United States, COVID RELIEF NOW, which includes the U.S. Travel Association and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

“In the strongest possible terms, we urge Congress and the administration to reach an agreement before the election on a relief package that will give travel employers—and the millions of livelihoods they support—a fighting chance to survive,” said the statement from the U.S. Travel Association and travel CEOs. “Comprehensive assistance measures are badly needed, but at a bare minimum, there is extreme urgency for a smaller package focusing on enhancements to the Paycheck Protection Program—especially a second draw on funds for eligible businesses.”

The CEOs that joined U.S. Travel in issuing the statement include:

Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts;

Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines;

Roger Dow, president and CEO, U.S. Travel Association;

Robin Hayes, CEO, JetBlue;

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation;

Jerry Jacobs Jr., Co-CEO, Delaware North;

George Kalogridis, president of segment development and enrichment, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products;

Peter Kern, vice chairman and CEO, Expedia Group;

Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines;

David Kong, president and CEO, Best Western Hotels & Resorts;

Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG;

Sean Menke, president and CEO, Sabre Corporation;

Heather McCrory, CEO North and Central America, Accor;

Christopher Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton;

Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels International;

Jim Risoleo, president, CEO, and director, Host Hotels & Resorts;

Arne Sorenson, president and CEO, Marriott International; and

Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co.

