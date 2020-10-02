JACKSON, Miss. — The Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown has completed renovations to its 7,321 square feet of meeting and event space, 186 guestrooms, full-service restaurant and bar, lobby, and fitness center. Formerly known as the King Edward Hotel, the Mississippi landmark is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nine meeting rooms and pre-function spaces capable of hosting groups up to 300 received new carpeting, wallcoverings, seating, lighting, and window treatments. The renovation, completed in July, included expanding the venue space to add a multi-function room on the ground floor with high ceilings and windows accompanied by original flooring.

Adorned with new furnishings and wall finishes, the revamped historic lobby houses The Shop, a new all-hours market offering snacks, sandwiches, cold beverages, and a selection of sundries. Guestrooms received new carpeting, wallcoverings, window treatments, updated seating upholsteries, light fixtures, and the addition of new 49” televisions. Rooms are equipped with a refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, and microwave. The guest bathroom mirrors were refreshed with LED backlighting.

King Edward Bar and Grille, the hotel’s destination bar and restaurant, was transformed with new furnishings, carpeting, wallcoverings, floor tiling, window treatments, light fixtures, a fully updated buffet area, and the addition of large-screen televisions in the bar. The restaurant serves made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner from a menu showcasing Southern cuisine and American classics with a selection of craft cocktail, wine, and beer.

The hotel offers complimentary WiFi throughout the property, 24-hour fitness and business centers, valet parking service, and an indoor pool and whirlpool. Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown is located near business and cultural destinations including the Jackson Convention Complex, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Mississippi State Museum, Mississippi Museum of Arts, Mississippi Coliseum, Governor’s Mansion State Historic Park, Mississippi Farmers Market, and downtown restaurants, bars, and lounges.

