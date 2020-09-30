AHLA Joins New Coalition Calling on Congress to Pass COVID Relief Now

Washington, D.C. — COVID RELIEF NOW, a new coalition of nearly 200 major public and private sector groups across the United States, today called for “No Recess without Relief,” imploring Congress to not leave town for the 2020 elections without passing additional COVID economic relief.

In a letter sent to Congressional leaders, the COVID RELIEF NOW coalition wrote that if Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.

“It’s time for Congress to put politics aside and prioritize the many businesses and employees in the hardest-hit industries,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), which is part of the COVID RELIEF NOW coalition. “Millions of jobs and the livelihoods of people who have built their small business for decades are just withering away because Congress has done nothing. America’s hotel industry is on the brink of collapse. We can’t afford to let thousands of small businesses die and all of the jobs associated with them be lost for many years.”

