HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel occupancy remained nearly flat from the previous week, according to data from STR for September 20-26, 2020.

Year over year, occupancy fell 31.5 percent to 48.7 percent—up just 0.1 percent from last week. Average daily rate (ADR) dropped 29.6 percent year over year to $96.38 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 51.7 percent to $46.96.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Sept. 20-26, 2020 vs. Sept. 22-28, 2019 Occupancy: 48.7% (-31.5%)

ADR: $96.38 (-29.6%)

RevPAR: $46.96 (-51.7%)

Most of the markets with the highest occupancy levels were those in areas with displaced residents from natural disasters. Affected by Hurricane Sally, Mobile, Alabama, reported the week’s highest occupancy level at 74.9 percent. Amid continued wildfires, California South/Central was next at 74.3 percent.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (42.9 percent), but higher ADR ($99.25) than all other markets for the week of September 20-26.

Four of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (55.9 percent); San Diego, California (53.6 percent); Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (52.7 percent); and Detroit, Michigan (50.6 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (18.2 percent), and Orlando, Florida (31.9 percent).

